BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares
May 25 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Says increases its stake in French SFL by 4.4 percent to 57.5 percent
* Says will invest about 310 million euros in 4 office buildings in Spain
* Proposes to run capital increase of 265 million euros in order to fund part of investments
* Says suspended talks with Qatar Investment Authority regarding the change of the fund's stake in SFL for stake in the company
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago