May 25 Sogefi SpA :

* Receives outcome of international arbitration procedure that awards compensation of 9.4 million euros ($10.48 million) from Dayco Eurpoe Srl, vendor of the subsidiary Systmes Moteurs Sas, and its guarantor Dayco LLC

* Compensation was linked to the claims made by customers after the acquisition of the company Systmes Moteurs Sas in 2011. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)