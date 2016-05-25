BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Seibu Holdings Inc will maintain a 15% minimum investor payout ratio beginning in the fiscal year ending march 2018 - Nikkei
* for this fiscal year, Seibu Holdings's Group net profit is expected to fall 48% to 29.5 billion yen - Nikkei
* Seibu Holdings Inc plans to maintain the regular payout of 15 yen this fiscal year - Nikkei
* Seibu Holdings Inc's minimum payout ratio may be sweetened if profit from core operations climbs - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1saeMql) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: