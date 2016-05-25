May 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Chicago's new pension funding for laborer plan reduces insolvency risk

* Moody's On Chicago - Accommodating higher pension contributions to all 4 city pension plans will be an important factor in Chicago's credit rating

* Moody's On Chicago - We expect the city will soon have a proposal to increase its contributions to this plan

* Moody's On Chicago - Plan reduces the risk of the plan's asset depletion, which actuaries this week projected would happen by 2027 Source - bit.ly/1EHrfAw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)