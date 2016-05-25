May 25 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Chicago's new pension funding for laborer plan
reduces insolvency risk
* Moody's On Chicago - Accommodating higher pension
contributions to all 4 city pension plans will be an important
factor in Chicago's credit rating
* Moody's On Chicago - We expect the city will soon have a
proposal to increase its contributions to this plan
* Moody's On Chicago - Plan reduces the risk of the plan's
asset depletion, which actuaries this week projected would
happen by 2027
Source - bit.ly/1EHrfAw
