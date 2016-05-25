May 25 Infoblox Inc

* On a gaap basis, company reported net loss of $6 million, or $0.10 net loss per diluted share, for q3 of fiscal 2016

* On a non-gaap basis, company reported net income of $3 million, or $0.06 net income per diluted share for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Infoblox inc qtrly revenue for Q3 was $82 million versus $78.1 million

* Sees q4 total net revenue in range of $82 million to $86 million

* Sees q4 non-gaap net income per diluted share ("non-gaap eps") to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07

* Sees q4 non-gaap gross margin in range of 79% to 80%;

* Sees fy total net revenue in range of $354 million to $358 million

* Sees fy non-gaap eps to be in range of $0.41 to $0.43

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $362.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S