BRIEF-Harley-Davidson increases dividend to $0.365 per share
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 (Reuters) -
* HP Inc says "On track to reduce our cost structure by more than $1 billion in 2016" - Dion Weisler, CEO
* HP Inc says "Reduction of approximately 1200 headcount year to date and are on track to achieve savings objective by year end" - Dion Weisler, CEO
* HP Inc says "Despite a tough market, we delivered on our objectives" - Dion Weisler, CEO
* HP Inc says "Still expect approximately 3000 people to exit by the end of the year" - Cathie Lesjak, CFO
* HP Inc - "As far as our major franchises go, very committed to both PC and printing portfolios" - CEO on whether considering any spin-off mergers Source - HP Inc Conference call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a manufacturing base in the United States for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, amid growing concerns about protectionist policies pursued by the new Trump administration.