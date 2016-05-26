May 26 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today announced level at which it will consult to cap early exit charges for those consumers wishing to make use of pension freedoms

* Has proposed that for existing contract-based personal pensions, including workplace personal pensions, exit charges will be capped at 1 pct of value of a member's pot