BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
(Refiles to correct the source.)
May 26 Kardan Nv :
* Q1 net profit of 1.9 million euro compared to a loss of 7.6 million euro ($8.5 million) in Q1 last year
* Q1 revenue of 31.6 million euro versus 39.0 million euro a year ago
* Q1 loss from operations (before finance expenses) of 2.3 million euro versus loss of 1.8 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YYUmeR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen