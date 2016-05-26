BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 CalPERS
* Asks shareowners of Deveon Energy Corp to support Proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting
* ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.