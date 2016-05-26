May 26 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes agreement with Ayat Media Co, a Turkish company, for the license of satellite and digital terrestrial rights on Mondo TV's and third parties' animated programs in Iran

* The license has a five years duration and provides for the exclusive exploitation of the licensed programs in Persian

* The agreement opens the Iranian market to Mondo TV's programs