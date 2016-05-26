May 26 Moodys' On Australian Banks

* Australian banks' balance sheets remain solid, but asset quality expected to come under gradual pressure

* Asset quality is expected to gradually weaken from potential further stress in resources-related sectors and regions

* Australian banks are increasingly well capitalized to absorb any adverse shocks, with majors having raised a little over aud19 billion of capital in 2015

* Liquidity has stabilized at a much higher level, following the implementation of the basel liquidity coverage ratio Source text for Eikon: )