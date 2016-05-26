May 26 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Reg-Tate & Lyle Plc final results

* Group performed solidly with adjusted profit before tax up 5% (1% in constant currency), in line with expectations

* Final dividend proposed at 19.8p, making an unchanged total dividend of 28.0p, as previously indicated

* Fy adjusted diluted earnings per share up 2.5p (8%) at 34.5p

* Return on capital employed down to 11.3% (90 bps) reflecting Eaststarch re-alignment and capital expenditure

* Turning to outlook for 2017 financial year, subject to currency movements, we are confident group will continue to make progress in line with our plan and towards our 2020 ambition