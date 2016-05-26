May 26 D'Ieteren Sa

* Consolidated sales from continuing operations rose by 4.6 pct in 1Q 2016

* D'Ieteren maintains its full year guidance

* For FY Group aims at a stable or slightly lower current consolidated result before tax, group's share2, compared to 212.1 million euros in 2015

* For FY, Belron segments expects moderate organic sales growth despite continuing adverse underlying market trends in Europe Source text: bit.ly/25iZD4m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)