May 26 Darty Plc :

* Continued market outperformance in france with like-for-like sales up 16.0 per cent in Q4

* Q4 total group revenue up nearly 13 per cent and a significant improvement in cash position

* Q4 like-for-like sales increased by 12.0 per cent

* Average net debt for quarter reducing by over eur 140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)