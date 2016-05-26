UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
May 26 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Year-End trading and restructuring update
* Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations
* Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind
* Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations
* One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)