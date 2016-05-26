May 26 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Says that its fully-owned subsidiary Hoist Kredit AB (publ) had issued 250 million euro ($279.4 million) 3.5 year notes with a coupon of 3.125 percent under the newly established EMTN programme

* Danske Bank has acted as Arranger of the EMTN-programme and Credit Suisse, Danske Bank and Nordea have acted as dealer managers in the new issue

