PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 26 Foxtons Group Plc
* Board of foxtons group plc is pleased to announce appointment of mark berry as chief financial officer (cfo)
* Mark will join foxtons on 7 november 2016 and will become a member of board
* Mark is currently group financial controller at hays plc Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
LONDON, Feb 2 The falling cost of electric vehicle and solar technology will halt demand growth for oil and coal from 2020, according to research published on Thursday, posing a threat to fossil fuel companies unprepared for the transition.