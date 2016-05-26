BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Legal & General Group Plc
* John Stewart, chairman of legal & general, has decided to retire from board and as chairman
* Stewart to retire from board and as chairman of company with effect from June 1 2016
* Nominations committee expects to be in a position to make announcement on appointment of a successor chair in coming weeks
* Rudy Markham, vice chairman, will assume role of interim chair of Legal & General Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago