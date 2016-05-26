May 26 Paradox Interactive AB IPO-PARADOX.ST:

* Price in offering of co's share on Nasdaq First North Premier has been set at 33 Swedish crowns ($3.98) per share, corresponding a valuation of company of 3.49 billion

* Offering comprises a total of 16,327,400 existing shares

* All shares are offered by selling shareholders in Paradox, corresponding to about 15 percent of the total shares in the company and offering size of 539 million crowns

* Fredrik Wester and Spiltan will continue to be long-term shareholders in Paradox with 33.3 pct and 30.5 pct of shares in company respectively

* Trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier commences on May 31, under trading symbol PDX