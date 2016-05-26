BRIEF-TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals starts Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks
May 26 Vectura Group Plc :
* FY revenues up 24% to £72.0m (2014/15: £58.0m)
* EBITDA(1) up 43% to £23.2m (2014/15: £16.2m)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international physicians and seriously ill patients from an executive order that limits immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company