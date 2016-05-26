May 26 Klovern :

* Issues bond loan of 750 million Swedish crowns ($90.49 million)

* Issues unsecured bond loan with duration of 4 years

* Bond loan has a variable interest of three-month STIBOR + 415 basis points with final maturity in June 2020