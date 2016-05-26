May 26 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Says pre-clinical research collaboration agreement with top-10 large pharma company extended until the end of 2016

* Says aim of research collaboration is to evaluate synergistic effects of both parties' technology platforms, to determine whether PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology has potential to enhance therapeutic effect of partner's nucleic acid therapeutic compounds