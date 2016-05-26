May 26 Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* For first 21 weeks of 2016 financial year, Massmart's total sales growth is 9.0 pct and comparable sales growth 6.7%, with year-to-date sales inflation of 5.4%

* During 2016 we plan to open a net total of 13 new stores representing net space growth of 3.1%, and have already opened 7 stores, most reporting very strong sales