May 26 Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :

* Says it has acquired 92.8% shareholding in Sail International Ltd (SIL) from SIL shareholders

* Says on May 26, Co has issued 4 new ordinary shares to shareholders of SIL for every 1 ordinary share held

* Says 365,316 shares being shares issued to SIL shareholders who have accepted the offer Source : bit.ly/1TBuYYs Further company coverage: