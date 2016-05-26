Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Pegroco Invest AB :
* European Investment Bank (EIB) agrees financing deal with Pegroco's portfolio company Flexenclosure
* Financing deal is of 7.5 million euro ($8.38 million)
* EIB loan will support expansion of Flexenclosure's research and development activities Source text: bit.ly/20FhtLr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)