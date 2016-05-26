May 26 Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* Supreme Court of Lithuania passed decision in dispute of Vilniaus Degtin with other manufacturer of alcoholic drinks Stumbras AB

* According to court neither manufacturer should be granted exclusive rights to 999 sign which is digital version of protected geographical indication 'Trejos Devynerios'

* According to court decision economic entities could use the 999 element in different graphical expressions and on different labels, but nobody should have exclusive rights to this element in terms of trademark law for products