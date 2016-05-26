BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 L E Lundbergforetagen Publ Ab :
* Q1 net sales 4.90 billion Swedish crowns ($590.58 million) versus 5.39 billion crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 7.11 billion crowns versus 1.55 billion crowns year ago
* NAV at March 31 57.7 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2969 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen