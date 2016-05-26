May 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva neurosciences announces positive results from
phase IIB trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia
* Statistically significant improvement in panss negative
symptoms and total panss scores observed
* Says min-101 shown to be statistically superior on key
secondary endpoints
* Says effect of min-101 demonstrated to be specific for
negative symptoms and not secondary to improvement in other
symptoms
* Says study successfully achieved its primary endpoint
* Says min-101 generally reported to be well tolerated,
incidence, types of side effects did not differ significantly
between min-101 group, placebo
* Says believe that min-101 may be a candidate for potential
treatment of other indications in addition to schizophrenia
