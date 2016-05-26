UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 26 Smart Technologies Inc :
* Smart enters into arrangement agreement with Foxconn Technology Group
* Arrangement agreement provides that a termination fee of us$8.9 million will be payable by smart in certain circumstances
* Foxconn has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common shares of smart for a cash payment of us$4.50 per common share
* Board of directors of smart unanimously approved arrangement
* All of directors, certain of officers of smart and certain of its shareholders, have entered into lockup agreements
* Arrangement agreement provides that any subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd may participate in investment in smart
* Agreement provides strategic partners designated by Hon Hai Precision Industry may participate in up to 33 1/3% of investment
* Pursuant to lockup agreements, directors agreed to support arrangement and vote their common shares in favour of arrangement
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract

* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions