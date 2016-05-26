May 26 Moody's -
* Moody's On China - Believe that China's authorities have
the tools to prevent a financial crisis from materialising in
the near future
* Moody's On China - Financial liberalization, particularly
of China's capital account, could weaken the authorities'
ability to manage systemic risks
* Moody's On China - Premature or disorderly opening of
capital account would increase likelihood of the banking sector
experiencing liquidity stress
* Moody's On China - Large debt overhang built up during
post-2008 period to likely result in extended period of sub-par
economic growth
* Moody's on China - China could face several adverse
consequences even if financial liberalization is stalled and a
systemic crisis is avoided
* Moody's on China - Even in absence of systemic crisis,
major imbalances created by rapid debt accumulation are likely
to erode credit quality over time
