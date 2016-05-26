UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 CTS Eventim :
* Q1 revenue of CTS Group rose to 163.2 million euros ($182.38 million)and thus by 7.6% (Q1/2015: 151.7 million euros)
* Q1 normalised EBITDA figure increased by 5.5% to 38.8 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros), and EBITDA by 4.8% to 38.5 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros)
* Slight improvement in group earnings is nevertheless expected for 2016 as a whole, due to positive growth in ticketing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources