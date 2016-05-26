BRIEF- Hewlett Packard acquires Niara
* HPE acquires Niara to enhance security at the intelligent edge
May 26 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett "urges" Tribune stockholders to "withhold" votes in connection with Tribune annual meeting
* Will review whether to proceed with acquisition offer taking into account results of "withhold" vote at Tribune's 2016 annual meeting
* "urges Tribune stockholders to vote gold proxy card to "withhold" votes from election of all eight Tribune directors" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.
