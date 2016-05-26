May 26 Foschini Group Ltd :

* Reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2016

* Fy group turnover up 31,2% to r21,1 billion (excluding phase eight: 11,6%)

* Fy headline earnings per share from continuing operations (excluding once-off acquisition costs) up 17,6% to 1 055,8 cents

* Final distribution of 385,0 cents per share - an 18,5% increase

* Outlook for both global and domestic economy remains challenging and uncertain

* Remain concerned about impact of introduction of affordability regulations on our ability to open new accounts