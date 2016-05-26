May 26 U.S FDA:

* FDA issues final food defense regulation

* Domestic, foreign food facilities required to complete, maintain written food defense plan assessing potential vulnerabilities to deliberate contamination

* Facilities have to implement mitigation strategies to address vulnerabilities, establish food defense monitoring procedures, corrective actions

* Food manufacturers required to comply with new regulation within three to five years after publication of final rule, depending on size of business Source text (1.usa.gov/1TYzMqz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)