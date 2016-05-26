Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 Cegedim SA
* Q1 loss attributable to the owners of parent 21.4 million euros ($23.93 million) versus loss of 1.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 11.1 million euros versus 14.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 106.2 million euros versus 100.5 million euros year ago
* Sees stable EBITDA in 2016
* Sees at least stable revenue for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1TGODbM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)