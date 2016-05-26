May 26 Carbios SA :

* Carbios announces the grant of two key US patents and exercises its related worldwide licensing options for the production of biodegradable plastics

* First is for proprietary process of enzyme inclusion in plastics for which patents have been granted in France and in USA

Second covers a pla1-degrading strain for which requests have also been granted in France, Europe, USA, Mexico, China and Japan