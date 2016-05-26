May 26 Salvepar SA :

* Salvepar exits its real estate investments in Vietnam

* Expected proceeds for salvepar are estimated to be 12.4 million euros ($13.9 million)

* Closing of two of the three sale transactions has already taken place and the final sale should complete in June 2016

Signature of binding agreements for the sale of the three real estate assets located in Vietnam in which Salvepar co-invested with crescent point in Oct. 2014