May 26 Maisons Du Monde Sas

* Price of IPO 17 euros ($18.99) per share

* Total size of IPO about 330 million euros, which could be raised to 379.5 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full

* Post IPO market capitalization is seen at around 769 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1P0BY4s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)