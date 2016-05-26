May 26 Koovs Plc :

* Notes announcement by HT Media Limited that board of HT Media has approved a proposal to invest up to 3 million pounds in Koovs Plc

* Confirms that as part of its capital raising plan, which will conclude by 30 June 2016, it is in discussion with HT Media regarding potential investment