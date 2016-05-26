UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
May 26 Coro Mining Corp
* Says rescheduled date of special and annual general meeting of shareholders from June 15, 2016 to June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company