BRIEF-Western Digital sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Xerox Corp
* Anticipated that Ursula Burns will retire as chairman as of 2017 annual shareholders' meeting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company
* NXP semiconductors reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results