May 26 (Reuters) -

* Intel acquires Computer Vision for IoT, automotive; signs agreement to acquire Itseez Inc, an expert in Computer Vision algorithms

* Intel says Itseez will become "a key ingredient" for its Internet of Things Group (IoTG) roadmap Source text: (intel.ly/1sRGxEE)