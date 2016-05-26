May 26 Twilio Inc

* Twilio Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Common Stock - Sec filing

* Intend to list the class a common stock on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "twlo".

* Twilio inc goldman sachs & co, j.p. Morgan and allen & company llc are among the underwriters to ipo

* Pacific Crest securities, JMP Securities , william blair , Canaccord Genuity also among underwriters to ipo

* Ipo price estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text : 1.usa.gov/1U9nJq9 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)