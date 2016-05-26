May 26 Twilio Inc
* Twilio Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln Of Class A
Common Stock - Sec filing
* Intend to list the class a common stock on the new york
stock exchange under the symbol "twlo".
* Twilio inc goldman sachs & co, j.p. Morgan and allen &
company llc are among the underwriters to ipo
* Pacific Crest securities, JMP Securities , william blair ,
Canaccord Genuity also among underwriters to ipo
* Ipo price estimated solely for the purpose of computing
the amount of the registration fee
Source text : 1.usa.gov/1U9nJq9
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)