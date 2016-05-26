May 26 Moody's :

* Affirms Colombia's issuer and bond ratings at baa2 and maintains a stable outlook

* Colombia's country ceilings remain unchanged

* Colombia was hit by a large terms of trade shock that has led to a widening of the fiscal and current account deficits

* Expect the impact of trade shock to be largest in 2016, with the effect starting to dissipate in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)