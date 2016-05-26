May 26 Energen Corp
* Recently added swaps for 1.6 million barrels of its 2017
oil production at an average Nymex price of $50.55 per barrel
* Recently entered into three way collars for 3.0 million
barrels of its 2017 oil production at an average call price of
$61.03 per barrel
* Company's total oil volumes hedged in 2017 now at 7.1
million barrels
* Added 7.2 BCF of permian basin-specific contracts to its
2017 natural gas hedge position at an average contract price of
$2.85 per MCF
* Energen's total natural gas hedge position in 2017 now at
10.8 bcf of basin-specific gas at an average contract price of
$2.82 per MCF
