UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
May 26 S&P
* General Motors Inc.'s $14.5 billion revolving credit facilities assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings
* Following creation of new facilities, believe that GM's automotive liquidity will remain strong and in line with most of its automotive peers Source text (bit.ly/1Z47bEa)
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel announces definitive agreement to acquire the Medical Affairs Company