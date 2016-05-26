May 26 SCANA Corp :

* SCANA Corp's subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas company (SCE&G's) elects fixed price option and requests update to construction and capital cost schedules for new nuclear units

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company filed a petition with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (SCPSC) seeking approval to update the capital cost schedule as well as the construction milestone schedule for V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3, in South Carolina

* This petition reflects an increase in SCE&G's total Project costs of approximately $852 million over the $6.827 billion approved by the SCPSC in Order No. 2015-661