May 26 S&P On Providence, RI :

* S&P - Providence, RI outlook revised to stable from positive on weakened reserves; 'BBB' GO Debt rating affirmed

* Anticipate the city's budgetary performance will remain at least adequate heading into the fiscal 2017 budget year

* 'BBB' rating reflects our opinion of the city's "very weak" budgetary flexibility Source text - bit.ly/1OQamJT (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)