BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Fitch on Aussie Banks:
* Fitch: Major Aussie banks' dominance mitigates rising risks
* Believes low interest rates and country's tax policies probably contributed to Australia's macroeconomic risks
* Pockets of Australia's property market may encounter potential oversupply of new residential housing and hurt house-prices in those areas
* 2015 to address regulatory pressure
* Expect to maintain tightened underwriting criteria implemented from mid-2015
* Expects soft profit growth in 2016, mainly reflecting asset competition, low interest rates, moderate credit growth, rising impairment charges
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago