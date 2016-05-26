May 26 Fitch on Aussie Banks:

* Fitch: Major Aussie banks' dominance mitigates rising risks

* Believes low interest rates and country's tax policies probably contributed to Australia's macroeconomic risks

* Pockets of Australia's property market may encounter potential oversupply of new residential housing and hurt house-prices in those areas

* 2015 to address regulatory pressure

* Expect to maintain tightened underwriting criteria implemented from mid-2015

* Expects soft profit growth in 2016, mainly reflecting asset competition, low interest rates, moderate credit growth, rising impairment charges