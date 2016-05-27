May 27 Paradox Interactive AB IPO-PARADOX.ST:

* Says Tencent Holdings Limited, which operates social network and online games platform in China, has subscribed to shares in Paradox Interactive IPO

* Tencent has been allocated 5.28 million shares at offering price of 33 Swedish crowns per share, and hold 5 pct equity interest in Paradox Interactive post transaction Source text: bit.ly/1WQafpJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)